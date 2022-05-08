Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Position Cut by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $103.79. 3,045,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,106. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

