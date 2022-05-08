Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.41

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 30236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

NUVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,457,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,561,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

