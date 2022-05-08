OceanEx Token (OCE) Market Cap Reaches $947,164.56

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $947,164.56 and approximately $2,592.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 25,501.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00392696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00182748 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.91 or 0.00569181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00038689 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,768.08 or 1.77267129 BTC.

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

