Oddz Achieves Market Cap of $3.62 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Oddz has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $125,742.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 1,964,571.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.80 or 0.00272194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00190518 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.04 or 0.00542785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00039221 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,939.86 or 1.97160898 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

