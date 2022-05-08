Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $132.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Okta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.48.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $102.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.56. Okta has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 46.1% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 34.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Okta by 28.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 6.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

