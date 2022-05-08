OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.85.

OMVKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($56.84) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €64.50 ($67.89) to €48.40 ($50.95) in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($61.05) to €53.00 ($55.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($50.53) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OMVKY traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.28. 10,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,707. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.49.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

