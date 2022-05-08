Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Shares of OPRT stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $11.63. 171,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,747. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $27.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the period. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,564,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 85,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.