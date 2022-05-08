Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 8.4% This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $125.39 million and approximately $15.69 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,165.80 or 0.99964658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00029476 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

