O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 0.4% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY traded up $4.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $608.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,128. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $519.32 and a 52-week high of $748.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $685.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $669.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.25.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

