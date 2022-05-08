Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
NASDAQ ONVO opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Organovo has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.
About Organovo (Get Rating)
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
