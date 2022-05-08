Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Organovo has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organovo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Organovo by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organovo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Organovo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Organovo by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

