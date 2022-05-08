Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 5,029 Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,552,000 after buying an additional 320,875 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 539.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 269,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after buying an additional 227,109 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,666,000 after purchasing an additional 166,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,119,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,851,000 after purchasing an additional 111,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

BATS:OMFL opened at $45.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.