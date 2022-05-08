Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,009 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 155 ($1.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($1.96) to GBX 147 ($1.84) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 225 ($2.81) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.53.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

