Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $214,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,096,000 after purchasing an additional 563,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after buying an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,223,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,471,000 after buying an additional 400,258 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $16,736,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.72. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

