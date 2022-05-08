Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $217,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000.

Shares of MDYG opened at $67.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.07. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

