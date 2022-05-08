Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,307 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

In other news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.98. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

