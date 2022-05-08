Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $11.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OSCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $354,368.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $96,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,912 shares of company stock worth $658,944.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

OSCR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. 806,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,893. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.