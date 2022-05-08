OTR Global Lowers Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to Positive

OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.18.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $96.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.70.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 101.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Ross Stores by 12.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Ross Stores by 169.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

