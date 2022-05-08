Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) versus Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Outbrain and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outbrain 1.08% 32.43% 5.25% Sabre -31.88% N/A -12.56%

23.2% of Outbrain shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.6% of Outbrain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Sabre shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outbrain and Sabre’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outbrain $1.02 billion 0.50 $10.99 million N/A N/A Sabre $1.69 billion 1.68 -$928.47 million ($2.02) -4.29

Outbrain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Outbrain and Sabre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outbrain 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sabre 0 2 0 0 2.00

Outbrain currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 152.53%. Sabre has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.18%. Given Outbrain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Outbrain is more favorable than Sabre.

Summary

Outbrain beats Sabre on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outbrain (Get Rating)

Outbrain Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising. It also provides Outbrain Amplify, a product suite for advertisers that provides an open web platform that helps users to connect with audiences on premium digital properties. The company's Outbrain Amplify solution also provides advertisers with access to ad inventory that support various formats, including text and image, video, interactive carousel, app install, and other forms of direct response; and ads optimized for engagement. Outbrain Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sabre (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment also provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

