Oxen Hits Market Capitalization of $35.36 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $35.36 million and approximately $719,102.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,716.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.50 or 0.07306524 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00273083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00015975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.93 or 0.00767967 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.21 or 0.00641258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00078119 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,225,254 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

