Oxen (OXEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $719,433.00

Oxen (OXEN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $34.72 million and approximately $719,433.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001722 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,640.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.85 or 0.07378161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.89 or 0.00271043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00015368 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.88 or 0.00767537 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.80 or 0.00596994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00076924 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005697 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,218,324 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

