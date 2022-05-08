Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires 1,746 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,736,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period.

Shares of XHE stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.16. 50,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,305. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1 year low of $90.60 and a 1 year high of $133.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.98.

