Pacific Sun Financial Corp Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,464. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.06.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

