Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF comprises 1.6% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned 0.21% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $499,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 810.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 1,039.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.20. 271,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,154. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average is $93.24. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.54 and a 52 week high of $100.05.

