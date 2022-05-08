Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $368,000 Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,134,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,989,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $385,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

PSCF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.06. 2,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a one year low of $51.65 and a one year high of $64.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.358 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.