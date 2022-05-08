Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $657,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 43,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.98. 2,066,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,013. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $150.44 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

