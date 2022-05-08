Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 142 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,535,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,760. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.118 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.