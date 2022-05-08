Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 548 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Welltower by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Welltower by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,646,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,681. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

