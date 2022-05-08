Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes $1.01 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,935 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,938,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,785,000 after buying an additional 764,480 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.75 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.21.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

