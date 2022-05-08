Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Holdings Lifted by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 265.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,065,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,097,000 after buying an additional 50,255 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.86.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $162.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

