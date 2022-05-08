Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 4,721 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after acquiring an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,513 shares of company stock worth $10,492,649. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,825,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,674. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.45 and a 200 day moving average of $214.02. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.