Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $25.43 Million Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 584,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,507 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $25,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2,362.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

NYSE EBS traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.47. 659,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,476. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $68.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

