Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $27.39 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.44% of Texas Roadhouse worth $27,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,968,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 406.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.24.

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $5.50 on Friday, reaching $83.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,059,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,919. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $105.43. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 50.14%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $359,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

