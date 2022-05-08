Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $39.79 Million Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.78% of RLI worth $39,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. FMR LLC boosted its position in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RLI by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 11.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RLI during the third quarter valued at $235,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,680. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $96.22 and a one year high of $119.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. RLI had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. RLI’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.60.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

