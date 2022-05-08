Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $43.09 Million Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,852 shares during the quarter. Group 1 Automotive accounts for approximately 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $43,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.57. 112,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,836. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.00 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.82.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.43 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.75.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

