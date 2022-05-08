Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare accounts for 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.90% of Acadia Healthcare worth $49,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,937 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $22,783,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 39.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,342,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,628,000 after acquiring an additional 378,487 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 834.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 350,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1,657.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 247,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 233,693 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.45. 638,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,440. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.10.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

