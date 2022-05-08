Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $33,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $5.16 on Friday, hitting $342.59. The stock had a trading volume of 554,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $333.37 and a one year high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.91.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

