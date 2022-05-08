Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 116,562 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,562 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $24,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 503.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 389,638 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,470,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 154,209 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 356,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 132,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aaron’s by 146.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 128,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,658. The stock has a market cap of $622.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.59. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.47 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

