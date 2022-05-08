Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 5,642 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.82% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $35,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.72. 1,203,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,864. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.