Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Trims Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 627,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,229 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.96% of PROG worth $28,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 22.7% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,533,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,405,000 after buying an additional 283,264 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PROG by 4,665.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PROG by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares during the period. Rip Road Capital Partners LP raised its stake in PROG by 19.8% during the third quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 664,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PROG by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 596,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROG alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of PROG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,622. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $56.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PROG (Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.