Particl (PART) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.39 Million

Particl (PART) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $8.39 million and $2,924.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002571 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,118,221 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

