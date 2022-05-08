Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $215.80 Million

Analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) to report $215.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.77 million to $218.70 million. Paylocity reported sales of $167.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $832.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.98 million to $833.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 11.06%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.41.

Shares of PCTY stock traded down $7.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.58. 503,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.82. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,487 shares of company stock worth $14,021,160 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

