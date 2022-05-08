Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $7.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,095. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.01 and a 200 day moving average of $222.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 117.15 and a beta of 1.30. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $314.49.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,487 shares of company stock valued at $14,021,160. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,053,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,322,000 after acquiring an additional 139,502 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Paylocity by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Paylocity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.41.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

