PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target Cut to $18.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Jonestrading from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jonestrading’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

Shares of PMT opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.11.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,575 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,249 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 135,581 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

