PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.41. 5,824,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,952,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $235.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

