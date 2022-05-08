PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,591,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,055 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.1% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.69% of PepsiCo worth $1,666,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 24.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $213,908,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,453 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 36.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,994,000 after acquiring an additional 984,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 132.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,233,000 after buying an additional 977,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,824,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,683. The firm has a market cap of $235.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

