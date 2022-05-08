Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.39.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEY. Scotiabank increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Brian Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,025.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 169,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,444,064.84. Also, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.26, for a total value of C$66,625.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,500,102.24.

Shares of PEY opened at C$14.40 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$5.25 and a 12-month high of C$15.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.18.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$284.08 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.2600001 EPS for the current year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

