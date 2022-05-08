Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.08%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. updated its FY22 guidance to $2.18-2.24 EPS.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 469.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PECO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

