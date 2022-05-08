PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Stock Price Up 1.2%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.05. Approximately 101,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 128,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80.

Get PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NRGX)

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.