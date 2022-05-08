PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Stock Price Up 1.2%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.05. Approximately 101,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 128,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NRGX)
Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.
The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.
Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.
