Piper Sandler Cuts Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $193.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.47.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $152.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.97 and its 200-day moving average is $142.72. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,585,868.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 807.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 73,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,417 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

