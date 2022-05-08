Piper Sandler Cuts Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $193.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.47.
NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $152.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.97 and its 200-day moving average is $142.72. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,585,868.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 807.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 73,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,417 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
