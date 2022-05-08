Piper Sandler Trims Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Target Price to $255.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.63.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $257.97 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,055,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,149,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,857,000 after purchasing an additional 986,940 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

